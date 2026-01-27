Kangana Ranaut backs ‘real queen’ Victoria Beckham in her ‘saas bahu drama’ with Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham

Kangana posted a clip from the 2007 reality TV special, Victoria Beckham : Coming to America, on her Instagram stories. The clip shows the British designer and singer treating the act of clicking a picture for a driving license like a photoshoot. In the clip, DMV officials tell Victoria they cannot ‘retouch’ her photo.

All anyone can talk about for the last week is the family feud between Brooklyn Beckham and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. Reacting to the ‘saas bahu drama’ between Victoria and her daughter-in-law, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut seemed to firmly stand on Victoria’s side of the feud, calling her a ‘real queen’.

Posting the clip on her Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, “@victoriabeckham getting her driving license (laughter emojis) Look no saas bahu drama gonna make me hate VB. She is so camp, come on the person who can think getting a picture for driving license is a photoshoot is a real Queen (laughter emoji). #teamVB.”

Last seen in Emergency in 2025, Kangana is now shooting for Bharatha Bhhagya Vidhata and a yet-to-be-titled Tamil film. She is currently serving as the MP of Mandi.

The Beckham family feud On January 19, retired football star David Beckham and former Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria’s 26-year-old son, Brooklyn, posted a lengthy note on his Instagram stories about their family feud. He alleged that his parents had tried to sabotage his marriage to Nicola, whom he married in 2022. He also claimed that they have prioritised public branding over family.

“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into,” read a portion of Brooklyn’s note.

Brooklyn also confirmed rumours about instances from his wedding to Nicola, claiming that Victoria bailed from designing the bride’s wedding dress at the last minute. He also accused her of ‘hijacking’ the first dance he was to have with his wife. “She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” Brooklyn wrote.

Married since 1999, David and Victoria have three other children: 23-year-old Romeo, 20-year-old Cruz and 14-year-old Harper.