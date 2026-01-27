Victoria Beckham makes a statement in all-black look with David Beckham a week after Brooklyn's posts against his family

On January 27, Victoria Beckham received the Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters honour in an intimate ceremony. The fashion designer shared pictures of the special moment on social media and penned a note to mark the occasion, “I’m so honoured to be named a Chevalière de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture.”

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham , and their kids stepped out in Paris on Monday, a week after Brooklyn Beckham shared a series of Instagram Stories against his family. Victoria and family were in the capital of fashion to see the designer honoured as a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French Ministry of Culture.

She also shared her deep admiration for the French aesthetic and the seriousness with which it treats fashion in the note, while also thanking her husband, David Beckham, and her kids.

What Victoria Beckham wore Victoria slipped into a black, almost-sheer dress, styled in a minimal, elegant aesthetic to match the honourable moment. The ensemble features a high neckline, full-length sleeves with a slit at the cuffs, an asymmetric hem, a thigh-high slit on the front, and a figure-hugging silhouette. The strategically placed sheer panel added a feminine allure to the ensemble.

Victoria accessorised the look with black peep-toe sandals, a luxurious embellished watch, dainty earrings, and statement rings.