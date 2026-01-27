Victoria Beckham makes a statement in all-black look with David Beckham a week after Brooklyn's posts against his family
In Paris, Victoria Beckham received the Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters honour, wearing a chic black dress. David Beckham and kids came to support her.
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, and their kids stepped out in Paris on Monday, a week after Brooklyn Beckham shared a series of Instagram Stories against his family. Victoria and family were in the capital of fashion to see the designer honoured as a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French Ministry of Culture.
Also Read | A look at Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur's exquisite diamond, ruby and pearl necklaces: Where are they now
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham and the family in Paris
On January 27, Victoria Beckham received the Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters honour in an intimate ceremony. The fashion designer shared pictures of the special moment on social media and penned a note to mark the occasion, “I’m so honoured to be named a Chevalière de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture.”
She also shared her deep admiration for the French aesthetic and the seriousness with which it treats fashion in the note, while also thanking her husband, David Beckham, and her kids.
What Victoria Beckham wore
Victoria slipped into a black, almost-sheer dress, styled in a minimal, elegant aesthetic to match the honourable moment. The ensemble features a high neckline, full-length sleeves with a slit at the cuffs, an asymmetric hem, a thigh-high slit on the front, and a figure-hugging silhouette. The strategically placed sheer panel added a feminine allure to the ensemble.
Victoria accessorised the look with black peep-toe sandals, a luxurious embellished watch, dainty earrings, and statement rings.
With her luscious tresses left loose in a centre parting and styled with blowout waves, she chose muted smoky eyeshadow, feathered brows, glossy caramel lip shade, blushed cheeks, and a generous coat of mascara on the lashes.
As for David, the footballer complemented his wife in a tailored grey suit featuring a double-breasted blazer with notch lapels, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, and a structured fit.
He complemented the jacket with a crisp white shirt, a grey silk tie, matching grey pants, and black dress shoes. A trimmed beard and a swept-back hairdo rounded off the styling.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
A lifestyle journalist specialising in fashion, travel, culture, health, relationships, and food, Krishna Priya Pallavi has over seven years of experience in digital media. She loves exploring new fashion trends and keeping up with pop culture moments only to later write about them.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.