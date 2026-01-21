Victoria Beckham memes take over social media after Brooklyn's explosive wedding post
Memes mocking Vitoria Beckham have gone viral on social media after Brooklyn Beckham accused her of ‘inappropriate’ behaviour at his wedding.
In a shock multi-story Instagram statement, Brooklyn claimed his mother “hijacked” the couple’s first dance, which he said had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic song. According to him, singer Marc Anthony called him to the stage in front of nearly 500 guests, where the first dance with Nicola was scheduled to take place. Instead, Brooklyn alleged, his mother was waiting to dance with him.
“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” he wrote, adding that he had “never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated” in his life.
As screenshots and quotes from the posts circulated online, fans and meme pages quickly joined the conversation. Several memes featured animated dance moments from The Simpsons and scenes from popular British shows, all aimed at mocking the former pop star.
“Can I just say I have done nothing all day except liked memes about Brooklyn Peltz and Victoria Beckham’s wedding first dance. Time flies when you’re having fun. Goodnight,” one user wrote.
Several memes also featured morphed pictures of Victoria Beckham, showing her dramatically dancing in front of the couple.
David Beckham reacts
Meanwhile, David Beckham broke his silence on Tuesday, shortly after Brooklyn’s claims triggered an intense online debate. Speaking about the misuse of social media at the World Economic Forum in Davos, David remarked: “Children make mistakes.”
“They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes — that is how they learn. That’s what I try to teach my kids. But sometimes you also have to let them make those mistakes,” he added.
