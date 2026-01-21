Victoria Beckham memes take over social media after Brooklyn's explosive wedding post

Memes mocking Victoria Beckham flooded social media after her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, accused her of behaving “inappropriately” during his wedding to wife Nicola Peltz. Brooklyn alleged that his mother danced 'very inappropriately' with him.

In a shock multi-story Instagram statement, Brooklyn claimed his mother “hijacked” the couple’s first dance, which he said had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic song. According to him, singer Marc Anthony called him to the stage in front of nearly 500 guests, where the first dance with Nicola was scheduled to take place. Instead, Brooklyn alleged, his mother was waiting to dance with him.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” he wrote, adding that he had “never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated” in his life.