Redditors say ‘I feel for Brooklyn’ after his explosive post on parents David and Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham, the son of Manchester United legend David Beckham and Spice Girls diva Victoria Beckham, opened up about his long-standing family feud in an explosive statement on Instagram. The 26-year-old accused his parents of "attacking" him and his wife in the press, adding “, I do not want to reconcile with my family.” The statement has prompted a series of responses on social media, especially Reddit. Brooklyn Beckham expressed that he doesn’t want to reconcile with his family. (AP, Instagram/@brooklynpeltzbeckham)

What did social media say? A Reddit user posted, “I've stayed silent on the entire thing as I felt like people's opinions were shaped by the fact that they liked Posh & Becks better than they liked Brooklyn and Nicola. After reading this, I feel for Brooklyn.”

Another added, “Wow, this is beyond messy. If what he's saying is true, this is a terrible look for the Beckhams.” A third continued, “I have no reason to dismiss this as someone who was indirectly affected in similar ways, not with my parents but my mom’s extended family. It’s tough.”

A fourth wrote, “I believe him. My family is pretty much the same way, with your worth being determined by how well you make the family look. I never once questioned that the Beckhams were a toxic family the moment I learned he was estranged from them.”

What did Brooklyn Beckham accuse his parents of? “I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed,” Brooklyn Beckham wrote on Instagram Stories.

He added, “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

Much of the statement focused on his relationship with his wife, Nicola. He further alleged that the Beckhams tried to ruin his relationship with his partner multiple times.