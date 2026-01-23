Cruz Beckham shades brother Brooklyn after he claims mother Victoria danced inappropriately at his wedding

While there was no context added to the post, social media users are convinced that the song choice may also be in reference to the feud between Victoria and Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, 31, which allegedly began over a wedding dress.

He paired it with the song, I’m Not Such an Innocent Girl, the 2001 song released by Victoria, 51.

In his first post, Cruz shared a photo of himself holding a can of Guaraná Antarctica, a popular Brazilian soft drink made from the Amazonian guaraná berry. While the drink itself appeared innocuous, it was the song he paired with the post that caught attention and made everyone talking.

The musician, 20, raised eyebrows with his Instagram Stories, which he shared on January 22, just days after his brother, Brooklyn made allegations about their parents, Victoria and David Beckham .

After Brooklyn Beckham opened up about his strained relationship with his family, alleging that his mother Victoria Beckham “danced inappropriately” with him in front of guests at his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham, his younger brother Cruz Beckham appeared to take a subtle dig at Brooklyn’s version of events.

The rift, which reportedly began over a wedding dress, was later said to have escalated following claims that the couple’s first dance at their April 2022 wedding was “hijacked”.

According to Page Six, Cruz also “liked” a video poking fun of Victoria’s alleged “inappropriate” dancing at brother Brooklyn’s wedding.

Cruz, 20, gave the throwback video, which features Victoria seductively dancing onstage to her 2001 track I’m Not Such An Innocent Girl, a “thumbs up” after gossip social media site Culture Enquirer reposted it on Tuesday.

In the video, Victoria’s choreography saw her swaying her hips, shimmying, and running her hands over her thighs and back as she sang along to the suggestive track. She is seen wearing a black leather halter top and matching low-rise pants.

The reposted meme included the caption, “the wedding video in question” referencing Brooklyn’s recent public accusation.

Brooklyn opens up about fallout with family Earlier this week, Brooklyn opened up about his ongoing feud with his high-profile family, breaking the months-long silence surrounding the tension. In a lengthy post shared on social media, Brooklyn spoke about his strained relationship with his parents, alleging years of emotional manipulation, public humiliation and pressure that continued even after his marriage to Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn also spoke about the alleged disrespect his wife faced from his family. He said, “My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable.”

He added that he had been controlled by his parents for most of his life and said, “The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared.” He shared that he now wakes up every morning grateful for the life he has chosen and has finally found peace and relief.