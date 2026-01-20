Who is Nicola Peltz? 5 things to know about Brooklyn Beckham’s wife

Nicola Peltz Beckham is in the public spotlight following Brooklyn Beckham’s recent comments about his strained relationship with his family. Here are five key things to know about Nicola Peltz, based on reporting by The Guardian. Nicola Peltz Beckham with husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham (Instagram)

Powerful American family Nicola Peltz is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz. Her father is a prominent investor and corporate executive, best known as a founding partner of investment firm Trian Fund Management.

Nicola grew up in the US with access to elite social and business circles, long before her marriage into the Beckham family.

Married Brooklyn Beckham in 2022 Nicola married Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, in April 2022. Their lavish wedding drew global media attention.

Since then, Nicola has frequently appeared alongside Brooklyn on social media and at public events.

At centre of the Beckham family feud narrative In a recent Instagram statement, Brooklyn alleged that his parents had attempted to undermine his relationship with Nicola.

According to The Guardian, Brooklyn accused his parents of trying to “ruin” his marriage and said his wife had been repeatedly disrespected.

Nicola herself has largely remained silent publicly, choosing not to directly address the accusations.

She has her own acting career Nicola is also an actor, having appeared in several films and TV projects over the years. While she is often discussed in relation to her wealth or marriage, she has pursued acting independently, building a career in Hollywood separate from the Beckham brand.

Her work has included roles in mainstream studio films as well as smaller productions.

Values privacy despite public attention Despite constant media interest, Nicola and Brooklyn have repeatedly mentioned their desire for privacy.

In his statement, Brooklyn said the couple want a life free from “image, press or manipulation.”

While she is frequently photographed, Nicola has largely avoided engaging directly with online speculation.