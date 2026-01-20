Who are David and Victoria Beckham's children? All about the Beckham kids amid family feud involving son Brooklyn

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham recently came out to the press, following months of rumors over a conflict within the Beckham family. Brooklyn slammed them with spreading "lies" in the media "to preserve their own facade" and "trying endlessly to ruin" his relationship with Nicola Peltz Beckham. Here's all about Beckham children from eldest son Brooklyn to youngest daughter Harper amid Brooklyn's accusation on family. (David Beckham | Instagram )

He said, “I do not want to reconcile with my family.”He claimed that despite his best efforts to keep the matter confidential, he was forced to and was left with “no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth."

David and Victoria Beckham are proud parents to four children. The duo welcomed their son, Brooklyn, into their lives a few months before getting married.

Romeo and Cruz joined their family a few years later. They then welcomed their daughter, Harper, in 2011.

Here's all about the kids of David and Victoria.

Brooklyn Joseph Beckham Brooklyn Peltz Beckham was born as Brooklyn Joseph Beckham in 1999.

Brooklyn initially followed in his father's footsteps and joined Arsenal FC Academy to become a football player; however, he decided against it and dabbled in photography, modelling, culinary work and social-media brand collaborations.

He studied photography in school and decided that it was where his interests lie. He is known for sharing content about food and lifestyle on his social media accounts.

Brooklyn married actress Nicola Peltz in 2022, which has now become the cause of the family's current publicised tension.

Romeo James Beckham David and Victoria welcomed Romeo into their family in 2002.

Much like his elder brother and his father, Romeo also initially pursued a soccer career. He too joined Arsenal FC Academy before he decided that he liked tennis better.

However, that was not the final goodbye to soccer for Romeo, as he, at 19, gave it another try and joined Fort Lauderdale CF, the sister team of his father's co-owned Inter Miami CF.

He made his professional debut in a game against Tormenta FC in September 2021. The team plays in League One of the United Soccer League.

Cruz David Beckham The duo welcomed their third child, Cruz, in 2005 in Spain during one of David's Real Madrid games.

Unlike his two elder brothers, Cruz made his mom his idol and decided to pursue a music career. His first single, "If Every Day Was Christmas," was published when he was 11 years old. That was an effort to raise money for the children's charity Make Me Some Noise. He even got family members to participate in the music video.

Cruz has modelled as well. In 2022, he appeared on his first magazine cover. He stated that although he is experimenting with a career in front of the camera, music would always be his top priority.

Harper Seven Beckham Harper was born to the pair in Los Angeles in 2011 and is the youngest and only daughter of David and Victoria.

The couple has shared pictures of Harper on social media, though they have largely kept her social and personal life out of the press. PEOPLE reported that Victoria emphasized that, because she is aware of how vicious people can be on the internet, she is anxious for Harper to use social media in the future.