Brooklyn Beckham shows solidarity with wife Nicola as family feud with David Beckham and Victoria turns legal; read

The reported rift between Brooklyn Beckham and his famous family appears to have taken a serious legal turn. Fresh reports suggest that the son of football icon David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham has formally cut off direct contact with his parents, asking them to communicate only through lawyers. Brooklyn Beckham with Nicola; David Beckham and Victoria

According to The Sun, Brooklyn has also distanced himself from other immediate family members, marking a sharp escalation in what has been an ongoing feud.

Communication restricted to legal teams Sources claimed to The Sun that Brooklyn has issued a clear directive to his parents, warning them not to contact him personally. Instead, any communication must now go through legal representatives.

A source close to the family revealed, “Truly, people do not know the full facts of this heartbreaking tale, and think Brooklyn was just being truculent when he blocked his parents. The reality is that he issued them with a letter at the end of last summer, asking for any correspondence to go via lawyers only, and wanted to try and make amends privately not publicly. He felt his parents continued to ignore his wishes and kept mentioning him online instead of reaching out privately. For their part, David and Victoria have simply tried to let their beloved eldest son know the door is always open, and that they still care.”

The source also added: “To be clear, this was a request via lawyers, not a direct legal threat. But, naturally, it is an unprecedented move which shows just how bad things have become.”

Tensions linked to Nicola Peltz The dispute is believed to have started after disagreements between Brooklyn and his parents involving his wife, actor Nicola Peltz's, wedding dress in 2022. Many also say that this rift began when Brooklyn’s brother Romeo, a former Burberry model, reportedly began a relationship with Brooklyn’s ex, Kim Turnbull.

The situation reportedly worsened when mum Victoria liked a cooking reel posted by Brooklyn on Instagram. Soon after, Brooklyn blocked his family members on social media. Brooklyn’s younger brother Cruz, later defended their parents publicly, stating that they would never want to cut ties with their son and that it was Brooklyn who was actively trying to distance himself from the family. Brooklyn’s absence from several major Beckham family events in recent years had also pointed to underlying tension.

Brooklyn’s public support for Nicola Amid the ongoing silence toward his family, Brooklyn marked wife Nicola Peltz’s birthday with a public message on social media. He wrote, “My dear Nicola x happy birthday beautiful girl x I love you with all my heart, and I am the luckiest man to call you my wife x you are the funniest and most hard working person I know x can’t wait to stay young with you baby girl xx.”

The post made no reference to his parents or the reported family conflict.