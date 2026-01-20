What did Victoria Beckham do at Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz's wedding dance? Details on ‘hijack’ claim

Brooklyn Beckham, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, made their family feud public in a series of Instagram Stories on Monday, where he cut all ties with his parents. He made a series of explosive allegations against his parents, accusing them of “ruining his relationship” with his wife, actor Nicola Peltz. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Pelz (L) and David and Victoria Beckham.

One of the accusations that Brooklyn, 26, made was against his mother, Victoria, "hijacking" his and Nicola Peltz's 2022 wedding dance. He accused Victoria Beckham of dancing "very inappropriately" at the wedding.

The Beckham family feud, though widely reported in the media through sources, lacked official confirmation with all members of the family publicly downplaying it. But that lasted till Monday, when Brooklyn decided to open up.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” Brooklyn Beckham wrote.

“I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.”

So, what happened at their April 2022 wedding dance?

Brooklyn Beckham Wedding Dance Row The fact that Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, actor Nicola Peltz, were upset with how their wedding transpired had been reported in the media earlier. Though never publicly acknowledged before, the couple were so upset that they decided to renew their vows at Palm Beach, Florida, in August 2025, purportedly to "create new memories."

People had reported citing "source close to the Peltz family" as the couple were renewing their vows that Nicola Peltz "almost cried" over how Victoria Beckham hijacked the wedding dance. Nicola Peltz's billionaire father presided over the vows.

People reported that Marc Anthony, a friend of the Beckhams, performed at the 2022 wedding as a gift. Anthony reportedly asked Brooklyn to come on the stage, followed by ‘the most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up ... Victoria Beckham!’” Some sources cited in the report had said that Nicola Peltz was seen running away from the room, "crying."

Then, on Monday, Brooklyn provided more details on the dispute over the wedding dance.

“My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song, he said. “In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me.”

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life,” Brooklyn added.