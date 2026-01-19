‘Heil Hitler’ by Kanye West played at Vendôme Miami club; Andrew Tate, Nick Fuentes, Sneako attend event

Some are seen performing Nazi salutes, while others appear to sing along and shout lyrics including racial slurs.

A night out in Miami has turned controversial after video footage showed influencers and content creators partying to Kanye West ’s banned track “ Heil Hitler ” at the city’s Vendôme nightclub over the weekend. Clips, widely shared on Instagram, TikTok, and X, show Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate, Nick Fuentes, Sneako, Myron Gaines, Clavicular, and Justin Waller arriving in a limousine while the controversial song blasted.

The track, which glorifies Adolf Hitler, has been widely condemned for its antisemitic content. It was removed from major US streaming platforms and banned in Germany shortly after its release in May 2025 as part of West’s unreleased album In a Perfect World. The song also led to West, now known as Ye, having his travel visa to Australia revoked.

Club responds Vendôme, located in the heart of South Beach, issued a statement on Instagram saying that it does not condone antisemitism, hate speech, or prejudice of any kind. “These values are fundamentally opposed to who we are and the environments we strive to create,” the post said.

The club also said it is conducting an internal review to determine how the banned song was played and pledged to hold responsible parties accountable.

Big names involved TMZ reported that Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate have a history of promoting misogyny, while Nick Fuentes is a white nationalist and antisemitic live streamer.

Sneako and Clavicular are recognized for past antisemitic comments and provocative content, and Myron Gaines was captured performing repeated Nazi salutes.

Miami New Times reported that the exact reason the group was in Miami over the weekend remains unclear.

Online backlash Social media reactions poured in, ranging from condemnation of the influencers’ actions to debates over freedom of expression and the responsibilities of entertainment venues.

One X user posted: “Heil Hitler is not safe edgy because it still strikes fear into the hearts of Jews and other zionists. So long as we live under a ZOG, Heil Hitler will remain transgressive.” Another wrote: “Joyfully Singing Heil Hitler in a club is not acceptable in society.”

Despite the backlash, the videos continue to circulate online.