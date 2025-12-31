Kanye West says he is 'so proud of wife Bianca Censori' after she uses her body as furniture in 'scary' Seoul art show

Kanye West, now known as Ye, has once again ignited a firestorm on social media. On New Year’s Eve, the singer-rapper and fashion designer took to Instagram to express his admiration for his wife, Bianca Censori, following her 'Bio Pop' art showcase in Seoul, South Korea. Also read | Kanye West wife Bianca Censori's 'indecent' nude look at Grammys 2025 angers internet: 'He's humiliating her on purpose' Kanye West took to Instagram on December 31 to share a series of images of Bianca Censori’s art show in Seoul. (File Photo and Instagram/ ye)

Art or objectification?

“So proud of wife Bianca Censori,” he captioned a series of images from the event, which many social media users have described as 'unsettling' and 'weird'. The showcase, which debuted on December 11, 2025, reportedly aimed to explore themes of domesticity, womanhood, and the concept of ‘living architecture’. According to a December 23, 2025 report by AD Middle East, Bianca served as both the lead designer and the primary muse.

The performance featured Bianca in a cranberry-shaded latex bodysuit, contorting her body to mimic functional household objects like tables and chairs. In a series of repetitive, robotic movements, she performed domestic rituals — pouring tea, whisking liquids, and pushing trolleys — with an eerie, absent-minded expression.

'It’s getting scary': fans react

Social media was divided on the message of Bianca's art show. While few view it as a post-feminist critique of how architecture influences human experience, others see it as a literal staging of 'obedience'. The public response to Kanye’s Instagram post was swift and largely critical. As the images circulated, his Instagram followers expressed concern over the imagery, with many suggesting the performance mirrored a lack of agency.

“It’s almost like she (Bianca) feels like a prop, like furniture, in your life,” one Instagram user commented. “This is very scary...” read a comment. “It's getting scary,” wrote another Instagram user. “Ye, what the f*??????” read a blunt response.

A pattern of provocation

The backlash highlighted a growing discomfort among the public regarding the couple’s artistic direction. Since their marriage in 2022, Bianca has frequently made headlines for her avant-garde — and often bold — fashion choices and public appearances, which many fans believe are heavily orchestrated by Kanye.

This latest exhibit is just one in a long line of viral moments for the couple. From Bianca’s headline-grabbing appearances at the Grammys to her frequent, high-concept photoshoots, Kanye has consistently pushed her into the spotlight as a canvas for his creative vision. While he remains 'proud' of the work, the 'Bio Pop' showcase has left the internet questioning the line between high art and the 'scary' reality of objectification.