Kanye West rants as hackers leak his 'pro-Hitler' album, donate proceeds to Holocaust Museum: 'Proves everything I say'

On Sunday, reports stated that Kanye West's entire upcoming album was leaked on Discord. The album, titled WW3, was leaked immediately after someone else leaked a track list of another of his album - Cuck - on YouTube. The rapper has now responded to the leaks and said it 'proves' everything he has been saying. A new song by rapper Kanye West glorifying Nazi leader Adolf Hitler has racked up millions of views on Elon Musk's X platform, after it was banned by other sites such as YouTube. (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP)(AFP)

Kanye West responds to album leak

Cuck setlist was eventually taken down from YouTube but not before the hackers had posted a message criticising Kanye for including a pro-Adolf Hitler song in the album and glorifying Nazi philosophy. "All proceeds from this album group buy will be donated to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum," they reportedly wrote, adding, “Glorifying fascism is not ‘art’, ‘love speech’ is just an excuse to say outrageous s**t for attention. Kanye West is a 50-year-old spineless braindead deadbeat drug addict porn addict Nazi b***h.”

In response, Kanye took to Twitter (now X) on Monday and wrote, "Somebody got a drive and threw it on YouTube and said this is CUCK. “What I love about getting blocked on DSPs and having songs leaked and shows cancelled is… It proves everything I’m saying and why I’m saying.”

Kanye West's Korea concert cancelled

The cancelled show Kanye referred to in his angry rant is his now-cancelled concert in Korea. South Korean e-commerce company Coupang has cancelled a Kanye West concert scheduled for late May "due to recent controversies involving the artist", the company and a ticket vendor said on Monday.

Coupang and the Interpark ticket outlet did not elaborate on the controversies involving West. The rapper's latest controversy involves a song released this month entitled Heil Hitler, which praises the Nazi leader and architect of the Holocaust.

Coupang and Interpark said all the tickets that had been sold for the single show in Incheon on May 31 would be fully refunded. Coupang, whose streaming service, Coupang Play, was organising the concert, also suspended the sale of merchandise by West's Yeezy fashion line on Monday, it said.

The rapper also addressed rumours that Uncle, one of the tracks on the album, is about his wife Bianca Censori. "UNCLE is not on CUCK and is not about my wife," his tweet read.

(With Reuters inputs)