Kanye West assigns Bianca Censori his power of attorney in 2024 lawsuit amid marriage troubles

Rapper Kanye West, aka Ye, has assigned his wife, Bianca Censori, his power of attorney (POA), amid rumours of their split. An In Touch report claims that this was revealed when Ye was asked to provide documents for an ongoing 2024 lawsuit against him. (Also Read: Did Kanye West really sue Kim Kardashian for neglecting their kids, going to Met Gala? Here's the truth) File photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori on the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.(REUTERS/Daniel Cole)

Kanye West’s power of attorney is Bianca Censori

A POA gives someone the power to execute business transactions and manage their personal affairs. According to court documents obtained by the publication, Ye dropped the bombshell about Bianca during the 2024 lawsuit against him and his company for discrimination and wrongful termination.

For weeks, Benjamin Deshon Provo, who filed the lawsuit against Kanye, has claimed that he is struggling to obtain documents. During the back-and-forth, Ye revealed that Bianca is his POA and serves as his agent. The rapper also stated that he would turn over a document titled Designation of Agency, but wouldn’t do it without a protective order in place. However, the complainant reportedly ‘scoffed’ at the idea that a protective order was necessary for it.

What does Kanye’s lawyer say?

Kanye’s lawyer, Eduardo Martorell, noted that the document was: “Confidential in nature and shall not be used, disclosed, or disseminated for any purpose outside of this proceeding, except as expressly permitted by law or further order of the Court. Responding Party reserves all rights to seek further protective measures if necessary to prevent misuse or improper disclosure,” according to the publication.

Benjamin, however, claims that despite four requests to provide that Bianca was Kanye’s POA, the rapper failed to provide any documentation supporting it. He also asked that the rapper sanction of $2,610 for failing to turn over documents and be ordered to produce them immediately.

Benjamin claims in his lawsuit that he was hired to work as security at Donda Academy in Los Angeles and later given duties at Sunday Service and another one of Ye’s businesses. Over time, he claims to have noticed black employees being treated differently from white ones. “(Benjamin) and other Black employees, in relation to his non-Black counterparts,” claims his lawsuit.

Ye and other employees also allegedly pressured Benjamin to cut off his dreadlocks he wears due to his Muslim faith. He claims to have been terminated for refusing to comply with that demand. Kanye was ordered to be deposed in the case after months of delay. The publication notes that Bianca, too, will be ‘grilled’ under oath.