Did Kanye West really sue Kim Kardashian for neglecting their kids, going to Met Gala? Here's the truth

New rumours are buzzing around the less-than-ideal co-parenting situation between rapper Kanye West and reality star Kim Kardashian. Latest on the front is Kanye sending a fresh cease and desist notice to his former wife, accusing her of neglecting their kids and posting their pictures on social media without his permission. However, that may just be a hoax. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are separated since January 2021.

Did Kanye send fresh legal letter to Kim?

A report emerged on TMZ on Friday about how an attorney for Kanye sent Kim's lawyer a legal letter, “concerning the welfare and custody of Mr. West’s minor children: North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West,” per the outlet.

Now, the same outlet has published a fresh report, raising doubt on the veracity of the letter. TMZ uncovered several ‘red flags’ suggesting this so-called correspondence might be bogus. One standout claim was that the attorney is affiliated with a JB Law Firm based in Palma, Spain—but there's no trace of any such firm operating in that city. While a similarly named firm does appear in the Canary Islands, its website is nonfunctional.

Kim's team also called the letter a stunt and Kanye's people refuted sending any letter to Kim.

What was in the document?

According to the document, West was calling on Kardashian to immediately stop any behavior he believes infringes on his parental rights, takes advantage of their children, or goes against the terms of their joint custody arrangement finalized in November 2022.

He also accused Kardashian of endangering their daughter North by allegedly leaving her unsupervised in a car during part of Met Gala. Additionally, West took issue with Kardashian allowing—or approving—the posting of images and videos of North on social media, something he claims he has firmly opposed from the start.

Social media fighting

This is an issue that Kanye has often spoken about on social media platforms. He said that Kim Kardashian does not let him visit their kids despite prior arrangements between them, arguing that it “violates the custody agreement’s provisions for equal parental access and decision-making.”