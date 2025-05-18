Spaniards clutch their pearls as Bianca Censori roams streets of Santanyi in another shocking outfit

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, were seen on a day out in Mallorca, Spain, this week. The couple had stepped out for shopping and were seen stepping out of a Tony Mora store in Santanyí and enjoying ice cream. As usual, they drew plenty of attention with their wardrobe choices. Kanye West and Bianca Censori got all eyes on them on the streets of Mallorca.

Bianca Censori shocks people with barely-there outfit

During their outing in Santanyí, while Kanye chose a conservative look, his wife left nothing to the imagination with her barely-there outfit. Several videos showed shocked tourists and locals gasping at Bianca's choice of clothing.

Bianca was seen in a see-through black mesh top featuring spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, a body-hugging fit, and a cropped hem. She paired the tank with black bottoms that were neither a skirt nor shorts. It had a high waistline with a long maxi skirt front and super-mini cropped shorts at the back. Lastly, Bianca rounded off the ensemble with sunglasses, kitten heels, and loose tresses.

Kanye's modest look for the outing featured a grey sweatshirt with Army written in black letters across the front. He completed the look with black leather pants, suede tan boots, and sunglasses.

How did the internet react?

Bianca's bottoms left us, and many netizens were confused, with one user saying, “What a sad excuse for a skirt.” Another user pointed out the stark contrast between Kanye and Bianca's looks, saying, “Why is she wearing revealing dresses all the time? While this guy is all clothed up?” One X user commented, “Ain't this illegal?” Another wrote, “I think Ye should start wearing see-through pants at the crotch. Make it even.”

According to The Mirror, Kanye and Bianca were joined by her sister Angelina while strolling through a crowded marketplace during their holiday in Spain. Their appearance comes after several reports suggested that the couple were heading for a divorce. After the Grammys, Bianca had reached out to divorce attorneys.