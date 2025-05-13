Sneako dating Bianca Censori's sister Angelina? Why fans think so

Angelina Censori, sister of Bianca Censori, recently shared a photo of controversial content creator Sneako on her Instagram Story, sparking speculation that the two may be dating. The image shows Sneako sitting on a railing with a beach backdrop. While the location of the photo remains unknown, the post has generated significant buzz across social media platforms. Bianca Censori's sister Angelina posted a photo of Sneako on her Instagram Story.(Instagram/ Angelina Censori )

“She wouldn't post a random guy. i agree,” one person commented on X.

Another wrote, “Sneako cozying up with Angelina Censori isn’t just a random fling rumor - it’s a calculated move. He’s been orbiting Kanye’s world since joining his team in April, and now he’s dating Bianca’s sister? This screams strategic positioning, not romance. The Censori family’s mafia ties in Melbourne add another layer - Sneako’s not just chasing clout, he’s tapping into a network with deep, murky roots. Is he trying to mirror Kanye’s life, or is this a play for something bigger?”

A third person added, “They’re friends. no way they are dating.”

Sneako, Kanye West's New Right-Hand Man?

Sneako has been closely associated with Kanye West in recent months. During a livestream on Monday, he criticized Spotify for removing Kanye’s music due to accusations of inciting violence.

“If Spotify is going to take down Ye's song, then you have to take down drill music forever. If he made a song called 'Heil Satan', he would be fine,” he said.

He also called working with West a “dream come true.”

The two recently appeared together in an interview with Piers Morgan. At one point, Kanye became argumentative, yanked out his earpiece, and walked out mid-conversation. Sneako remained on set, explaining that the topic had upset West and that he would not be returning to the interview.