Kanye West’s live stream reveals Bianca Censori’s rarely heard voice amid romance revamp

Bianca Censori's rarely heard voice was captured on camera as the 30-year-old accidentally walked into one of Kanye West's Twitch live-streams. The couple is reportedly on a European tour, working on their marriage. Only days ago, they were spotted at a sex shop in Spain. The rapper, who goes by Ye, wore a black hoodie, as he and his wife arrived at the Equis Erotic Store in Palma, Mallorca, according to photos and footage published Thursday by TMZ. Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California(Getty Images via AFP)

On Thursday, West went on a Twitch live-stream with another team member. Censori was seen walking into the frame in a carefree manner, before she realized that she was on video. “Oh, s**t,” she said, before walking off.

However, fans were quick to note that this might be the first time in months that they have heard Bianca Censori speak.

Last year, Ye's fans heard her voice for the first time when a video from the 2022 CFS Summit in Paris resurfaced on Reddit. “I’m an architectural designer from Melbourne, Australia. I currently reside in Los Angeles, and I’m a lead architectural designer at Yeezy," Bianca could be heard saying.

The architect added that she has ‘the pleasure of being able to work with designers like James Turrell, Valerio Olgiati and Vincent Van Duysen’.

“My passion for architecture lies in fabrication, conceptualizing the future of built space and exploring the bridge between the physical and the meta.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage rehab

Weeks after rumors about their potential split surfaced, Kanye West and Bianca Censori were spotted in Spain. The Sun cited sources to report that they are using the trip to ‘hash out crisis talks'.

Censori has reportedly given her rapper-husband an ultimatum. "She wants more freedom. If he doesn’t accept, she’ll leave and move on," one insider told The Mirror. "She misses doing her own work. She doesn’t want to feel limited. She’s a very creative person and wants to establish herself as a powerful, independent woman."