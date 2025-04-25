Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kanye West’s live stream reveals Bianca Censori’s rarely heard voice amid romance revamp

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 25, 2025 02:57 AM IST

Bianca Censori's rarely heard voice was captured on camera as the 30-year-old accidentally walked into one of Kanye West's Twitch live-streams

Bianca Censori's rarely heard voice was captured on camera as the 30-year-old accidentally walked into one of Kanye West's Twitch live-streams. The couple is reportedly on a European tour, working on their marriage. Only days ago, they were spotted at a sex shop in Spain. The rapper, who goes by Ye, wore a black hoodie, as he and his wife arrived at the Equis Erotic Store in Palma, Mallorca, according to photos and footage published Thursday by TMZ.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California(Getty Images via AFP)
Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California(Getty Images via AFP)

On Thursday, West went on a Twitch live-stream with another team member. Censori was seen walking into the frame in a carefree manner, before she realized that she was on video. “Oh, s**t,” she said, before walking off.

Read More: Kanye West can see his kids ‘anytime’ despite claiming ex Kim Kardashian is not letting him: Report

However, fans were quick to note that this might be the first time in months that they have heard Bianca Censori speak.

Last year, Ye's fans heard her voice for the first time when a video from the 2022 CFS Summit in Paris resurfaced on Reddit. “I’m an architectural designer from Melbourne, Australia. I currently reside in Los Angeles, and I’m a lead architectural designer at Yeezy," Bianca could be heard saying.

The architect added that she has ‘the pleasure of being able to work with designers like James Turrell, Valerio Olgiati and Vincent Van Duysen’.

Read More: Kanye West poses with Bianca Censori in Spain amid shocking cousin incest confession

“My passion for architecture lies in fabrication, conceptualizing the future of built space and exploring the bridge between the physical and the meta.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage rehab

Weeks after rumors about their potential split surfaced, Kanye West and Bianca Censori were spotted in Spain. The Sun cited sources to report that they are using the trip to ‘hash out crisis talks'.

Censori has reportedly given her rapper-husband an ultimatum. "She wants more freedom. If he doesn’t accept, she’ll leave and move on," one insider told The Mirror. "She misses doing her own work. She doesn’t want to feel limited. She’s a very creative person and wants to establish herself as a powerful, independent woman."

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Music / Kanye West’s live stream reveals Bianca Censori’s rarely heard voice amid romance revamp
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On