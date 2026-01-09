Beckham family feud intensifies as Brooklyn issues stern warning to David, Victoria

The Beckham family feud has intensified as Brooklyn reportedly wants no contact with his parents. According to the Daily Mail, the 26-year-old warned David and Victoria to avoid reaching out to him or making any public statements about him. While he exchanged letters with them last summer, it was only through their legal terms. Should the couple wish to send a message to their eldest son, they must contact him through his lawyer. The Beckham family drama continues as Brooklyn warns his parents (Instagram, X)

Brooklyn Beckham warns parents to contact him only via lawyers “David was told to speak to them via [law firm] Schillings,” a source told the outlet, adding, “That was the only way for them to communicate.” Brooklyn reportedly issued the stern warning after he was offended by briefings about his wife, Nicola Peltz. Past statements about her suggested the chef was being “controlled” by the 31-year-old, who was keeping him “hostage,” Page Six reported.

Despite his feud with his parents, Brooklyn has maintained regular contact with both sets of his grandparents - Victoria's parents, Tony and Jackie, and David's parents, Ted and Sandra, per The Sun. “Brooklyn absolutely adores them, and knows how much pain this is causing everyone,” a source told the outlet.

“So he has reached out in his own time, but tried to keep it low-key so as not to drag them into it,” the source went on, adding, “Brooklyn is navigating this soul-crushing family feud as best he can but it isn't easy on anyone. Nicola remains his absolute rock.”

After Brooklyn blocked direct contact from his parents, David reportedly reached out to him to join him at Windsor Castle for the investiture ceremony. He had also invited Peltz to his late-night dinner, per the outlet, but Brooklyn denied, as he viewed it as an orchestrated PR opportunity.