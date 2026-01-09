Brooklyn Beckham serves legal notice to parents David and Victoria, blocks direct contact: Report

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly intensified his ongoing family tensions by sending a formal legal letter to his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. The 26-year-old’s relationship with his family has been rocky since his 2022 marriage to Nicola Peltz. Reports suggest Brooklyn skipped his father’s 50th birthday celebrations and also missed the premiere of Victoria’s Netflix documentary. Likewise, David and Victoria allegedly did not attend Brooklyn and Nicola’s vow renewal earlier this year. These incidents have fueled speculation about a growing rift within the high-profile family. With past reports noting blocked social media interactions between Brooklyn and other family members, this latest legal step appears to deepen the divide, highlighting continued friction behind the public façade.

Family dynamics were already in the spotlight after Brooklyn’s younger brother, Cruz, revealed that Brooklyn had blocked other family members on social media. The latest legal move appears to further underline the ongoing rift, signalling a deepening divide within one of Britain’s most high-profile families.

Meanwhile, according to a recent report on the Sun, a source told the publication that David and Victoria Beckham were served with a legal letter instructing that all future communication be handled exclusively through their lawyers.

“Truly, people do not know the full facts of this heartbreaking tale, and think Brooklyn was just being truculent when he blocked his parents,” the source told the outlet.

“The reality is that he issued them with a letter at the end of last summer, asking for any correspondence to go via lawyers only, and wanted to try and make amends privately, not publicly.

“He felt his parents continued to ignore his wishes and kept mentioning him online instead of reaching out privately.”

David, Victoria bemused and devastated A source revealed that David and Victoria Beckham remain open to reconciliation with Brooklyn but are left “bemused and devastated,” with all communication now happening through lawyers.

“For their part, David and Victoria have simply tried to let their beloved eldest son know the door is always open, and that they still care.

“After this letter, they had no other physical means of reaching out to him so what were they to do? They of course feel utterly bemused and devastated by this latest turn of events. There is no malice from their part, only concern. But it is clear, if there is going to be any reconciliation, it will be away from prying eyes and must be done privately. That’s all anyone wants but, alas, seems a long, long way off given they are only now communicating through lawyers," the source added.