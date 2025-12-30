David Beckham reveals how he ignored Barcelona's advance and signed for Los Blancos: ‘Had a dream of Real Madrid’

Sir David Beckham poses with Champion's trophy of MLS.(Getty Images via AFP) David Beckham revealed that his transfer from Manchester United could have seen him join Barcelona instead of Real Madrid. David Beckham has opened up on how his move to Real Madrid could have gone in a completely different direction, claiming Manchester United had initially accepted a bid from Barcelona before the deal flipped in a matter of hours.

Speaking to CBS Sports, the 50-year-old revisited the dramatic summer when his Old Trafford chapter was coming to an unexpected end, and why he made it clear there was only one destination he would accept in Spain.

“My team in Spain was always Real Madrid,” he said. “Funnily enough, I got sold from Manchester United to Barcelona.”

Beckham said the shock came while he was away, when United’s then-chief executive Peter Kenyon called with the news that a deal with Barcelona had been agreed, and that United were ready to move him on.

“I was on holiday, Peter Kenyon (United CEO) phoned me, and he said, ‘We’ve accepted a bid from Barcelona, and we’re selling you.’ I said, if you are going to sell me, the only team I want to move to is Real Madrid, because I always had a dream of Real Madrid when I was a young kid,” said Beckham.

David Beckham’s account underlines the power of player preferences even in an era when clubs often controlled the narrative around big-name transfers. He insisted he had not expected to leave United at all, but added that if the exit was inevitable, he wanted it to be on his terms and aligned with a childhood ambition.

“I never thought I would leave Manchester United, but if I did, you know, I would have loved to have played for Real Madrid, and if they wanted me to leave, the only club I wanted to go to was Real Madrid. So they had to backpedal, funnily enough; in a day and a half it happened,” said Beckham.

The switch eventually placed Beckham in Real Madrid’s star-studded era, turning what he describes as a near-Barcelona transfer into one of the most iconic moves of his career - and, by his telling, one that required United to rapidly change course once he drew a hard line on where he would go next.