How David Beckham's rift with son Brooklyn escalated: The Instagram block, the backlash and the backstory

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham pose with the MLS trophy with Cruz Beckham, Romeo Beckham,(Getty Images via AFP) Brooklyn Beckham's relationship with his parents is under public scrutiny as social media interactions suggest a rift. Brookly Beckham’s relationship with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, has slid into the kind of public glare most families dread: it’s now visible in plain sight on social media. Over the past few days, observers have noticed that the accounts appeared to be no longer following each other, a detail that instantly fuelled unfollow headlines and revived the wider family feud narrative.

But the most concrete public intervention came from inside the family. Brooklyn’s brother Cruz publicly disputed the idea that their parents had chosen to unfollow Brooklyn, stating ut was not true and adding that they woke up blocked and that he was blocked as well. In other words, what looked like a deliberate unfollow from David and Victoria may have been the downstream effect of blocking, turning a private escalation into a public spectacle.

From a social media rupture to a longer-running story

That’s the immediate moment. The larger question is why it has become so easy for a single platform change to be read as a symptom of something bigger. The answer lies in how long the rift storyline has been building, and how, over time, a series of events have been interpreted as signs of distance rather than mere scheduling clashes or one-off misunderstandings.

The narrative most commonly traces back to Brooklyn’s 2022 marriage to Nicola Peltz. Coverage around the period repeatedly zeroed in on wedding-related tension, especially the much-discussed question of why Nicola did not wear a gown designed by Victoria Beckham. Nicola later explained that she had intended to wear one, but that the dress could not be made as planned, and she chose another option. Even with that clarification, the episode became an early marker in the public imagination, a moment people pointed to when trying to date the start of the unease.

Another wedding-era incident has also been frequently referenced: a reception moment involving music and dancing that was described in reporting as emotionally upsetting for Nicola. This point requires care. The details are mainly source-driven and not anchored by publicly available footage or direct quotes, so it remains an allegation rather than a confirmed fact. Still, it persists in the background because it fits the pattern of the wider storyline: heightened emotions around symbolic family moments, and disagreements, real or perceived, over who gets centred in them.

2025: The year of the distance looked harder to ignore

If the wedding period planted the seeds of speculation, 2025 supplied the images people used to prove the rift. Brooklyn and Nicola did not attend David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations, a milestone event that drew attention precisely because it would normally be a default family gathering. The absence itself is clear; the reasons behind it have been reported in different ways.

Later, Brooklyn and Nicola held a vow renewal on August 2, 2025. The ceremony reinforced the sense that Brooklyn’s adult life is now build around a unit that is separate from the Beckham family brand people are used to seeing.

And that stands as the emotional spine of this story: it is not parents vs son. It is the friction that can happen when a couple becomes a primary world, and the original family struggles to remain central or even simply struggles with how quickly the centre has moved.

Cruz’s comment around the recent activities on social media reframes the whole episode as something that escalated privately before the public even knew there was a moment. The platform merely exposed the aftermath. And that is why this has exploded, not because the internet discovered new facts, but because the family itself signalled that the fracture is real enough to show.