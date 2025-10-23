Victoria Beckham breaks silence on David Beckham's alleged Rebecca Loos affair: ‘So much has been…’

For more than 20 years, rumors have surrounded Victoria Beckham’s marriage, and now she is speaking openly about it. During the Call Her Daddy podcast, the ex-Spice Girls member opened up about the way she and David Beckham kept their relationship strong despite the relentless speculation. Victoria Beckham addresses David Beckham affair speculation after 26 years of marriage(AP)

Victoria talks about David's rumored affair

Victoria, 51, said, "So much has been thrown at us. We have always just been there together, and after the storm, after the damn storm." She pointed out that it was not long ago when they celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary, a milestone she implies that hardly anyone expected them to get.

The conversation revisited 2004, when former nanny Rebecca Loos alleged she had an affair with David Beckham during his time playing for Real Madrid. The former footballer has denied the claims, and in recent years, both he and Victoria have rarely addressed them in interviews.

In his 2023 Netflix docuseries Beckham, David talked about that rough time again, and he said it was one of the most difficult moments of their marriage. “I don’t know how we got through it,” he recalled. “Victoria means the world to me, and what we had was definitely worth the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌fight.”

Facing public scrutiny together

Victoria​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ admitted that those years really challenged their relationship. "It seemed like the whole world was against us," she recalled, and added that they were "against each other" as well at times. The couple, however, stayed focused on their family and the support they gave each other through difficult times. They share four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Over the years, the Beckhams have grown largely indifferent to the rumors surrounding them. In an interview with British Vogue in 2018, Victoria said, "For 20 years, people have been fabricating stories about our relationship, so David and I have become very adept at ignoring the rubbish and going on as ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌usual."

A lasting partnership

From their 1999 wedding in Ireland to their joint ventures in fashion, sports, and philanthropy, the Beckhams remain one of the world’s most recognized couples. Victoria described her marriage as a partnership built on love, respect, and resilience, saying that despite challenges, they “always ride the storm together.”

FAQs:

When did Victoria and David Beckham get married?

They married in 1999 at a castle outside Dublin, Ireland.

How long have the Beckhams been together?

As of 2025, they have celebrated 26 years of marriage.

How many children do they have?

They share four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Beckham.