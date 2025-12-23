Who is Ryan Kennedy and why did DK Metcalf hit the Lions fan? Row explained amid 2-game suspension

Pittsburgh Steelers' DK Metcalf wipes his face on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions.(AP) NFL suspended Steelers WR DK Metcalf two games for punching a Lions fan; Metcalf alleges racial slurs, while the fan denies the claims. On Monday, the NFL announced that they have suspended Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, DK Metcalf for two games for punching a Detroit Lions fan in Sunday's Steelers vs Lions game. The fan, identified as Ryan Kennedy, used a racial slur at DK Metcalf, reports alleged. Kennedy, meanwhile, has denied using a racial slur at Metcalf.

The incident happened towards the end of Sunday's game when DK Metcalf was off the pitch as the Steelers were defending. The fan, Ryan Kennedy, was wearing a Lions jersey and a blue wig and was seated in the front row, just above the Steelers bench. CBS News reported that Kennedy had a Number 4 Steelers shirt, which belongs to Metcalf.

DK Metcalf reportedly walking over Ryan Kennedy, possibly assuming that he wanted the shirt autographed. The duo had a brief interaction, and which Metcalf took a swipe at Kennedy, seemingly punching him on the face.

On Monday, the Head Murphy Law Firm, currently representing Kennedy, issued a statement calling the allegations that Kennedy used the "N-word" and the "C-word" are "completely false".

Kennedy claimed in the statement that since DK Metcalf claimed that Kennedy used racial slurs on him, he has been subjected to “harassment, threats, and messages advocating violence, creating serious concern for his and his family’s personal safety and well-being."

Who Is Ryan Kennedy? Here's What To Know

Ryan Kennedy is a Detroit Lions fan who was punched by DK Metcalf at the Lions vs the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday at Ford Field, Detroit. Details about Kennedy are not known, except for the statement issued on his behalf by attorneys Sean Head and Sean Murphy of Head Murphy - a Detroit-based law firm.

Speaking to the Detroit Free Press, Kennedy claimed that he had called the wide receiver by his full name, DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf. He claims calling Metcalf by his full name triggered the incident.

"At no point, during, or after the incident did Mr Kennedy use a racial slur or hate speech of any kind. The claims suggesting otherwise are not supported by video evidence, eyewitness accounts, or any contemporaneous reporting."