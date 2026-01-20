Brooklyn Beckham says he flew to London to make amends with dad David Beckham, but he refused to meet him

Brooklyn Beckham has finally broken his silence on the long-simmering rift with his famous parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, putting an end to months of speculation. Brooklyn has claimed that his parents have consistently disrespected his wife, Nicola Peltz, and revealed that they even declined to meet the couple when they travelled to London in an attempt to mend fences and spend time with David on his birthday. Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has accused his parents: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, of "trying endlessly to ruin" his relationship with Nicola Peltz Beckham. (Instagram)

Brooklyn launches attack at his parents On Monday, the eldest son of the retired footballer and the fashion designer shared a scathing account on his Instagram Stories, detailing the events that he claims led to his estrangement from his parents.

In one of his Instagram Stories, Brooklyn claimed that they went to London to mend things and spend time with David on his birthday, and they refused to meet them. The eldest Beckham son said that they were rejected for a week.

Brooklyn wrote, “My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one. My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable.”

“Despite this, we still travelled to London for my dad's birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him. He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner,” he added.

Brooklyn claimed that ahead of the meeting, his father had placed one condition before him – that he should not bring his wife along.

“When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all,” he added.

Brooklyn seemed to be referring to David's 50th birthday party which included a star-studded guest list of stars such as Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria and Gordon Ramsay.