Kanu Behl claims his film Agra is ‘being denied shows because of so-called big blockbusters’: 'It’s up to audience now'

Filmmaker Kanu Behl shared a note on his social media on Friday and said his critically acclaimed feature film Agra is being denied shows as “small films don’t fit into multiplex chain programming.” A still from Kanu Behl's film Agra.

Co-written by Kanu and Atika Chohan, the film explores sexual dynamics within a family and the fractures in a society grappling with shrinking spaces. It released in theatres on Friday.

Kanu called out the system of multiplex chain programming, which favours "big blockbusters" over "small films". He also asked the audience to demand the shows on his X post.

"Update on Agra, the film: We’re being denied shows because of the so-called ‘big blockbusters’ and because small films ‘don’t fit into’ multiplex chain programming. It’s up to you, the audience, now! Speak up and tag the chains. Say that you want to see the film," he wrote.

"Spread the word. Or this will just go on and on. And the space for anything else other than mindless ‘infantilised cinema’ will disappear," he added.

The film had its world premiere at the Directors’ Fortnight, an independent section at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, and went on to win multiple honours, including the Special Jury Award at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Best Indie Film and Best Actor at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, and Best Film and Best Actor at the 2024 New York Indian Film Festival.

An Indo-French co-production between Saregama India Ltd, UFO Production and O28 Films, Agra is Kanu’s second feature after Titli (2015), which also premiered at Cannes.