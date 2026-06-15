Who was Sanchita Ugale? Everything to know about the 22-year-old Chhaava actor who died by alleged suicide

The Mumbai entertainment industry is mourning the loss of actor Sanchita Ugale, who allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday. At just 22, Sanchita had carved a niche for herself with roles in television shows, OTT projects and films. However, the news of her death has left the television industry shocked and devastated. Sanchita Ugale was 22 years old.

Sanchita Ugale's career Sanchita began her career in television and rose to prominence with her portrayal of Diya in the long-running television show Kumkum Bhagya. She also received praise for playing Ruchita Jaitley in Wagle Ki Duniya. Later, she landed the lead role of Sukoon opposite Sorab Bedi in Dangal TV's Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi.

Sanchita starred in Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava Sanchita was also trying her luck in films and had appeared in small roles in projects such as Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava and Manoj Bajpayee's Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout. She had over 141,000 followers on Instagram and had featured in commercials for well-known brands including Whisper, Parle-G, Cadbury and others.

Sanchita Ugale's last Instagram post Sanchita shared her last Instagram post on Sunday. She posted a video in which she was seen lip-syncing to the popular Hindi song Dafliwale Dafli Baja. The video showed her dressed in a pink ethnic outfit, appearing cheerful and full of energy.

Fans reacted to her final Instagram post and remembered her fondly. A comment read, "She looked so happy and enjoying her life." Another comment read, "Look at her..she can't commit suicide..she's is looking so happy.." One more comment read, "So sad another beautiful young life gone so soon 😕 RIP 🙏"