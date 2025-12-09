Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan escapes unhurt in car accident in Mumbai

Actor Zeeshan Khan, who is best known for his performance in Kumkum Bhagya, survived a car accident in Mumbai. As per news agency PTI, the actor escaped unhurt when his car collided with another passenger vehicle in Mumbai when he was returning home from the gym, as per the police. Zeeshan Khan escaped unhurt after the car accident took place in Mumbai,

Zeeshan escapes unhurt in car accident

The accident took place on Monday night (December 8). It was the actor's driver who was behind the wheel when the accident took place in Versova on Monday night. The Versova police station official further added that the actor's vehicle collided with an oncoming car which was occupied by a senior citizen couple. Fortunately, no one was injured even as both vehicles suffered damage in the crash.

Zeeshan reported about the car accident at the nearby police station, but the official has added that no complaint has filed. The actor has also not shared anything on this matter on his social media account so far.

About Zeeshan's work

Zeeshan gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Aryan Khanna in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya. He also participated in Bigg Boss OTT's debut season. However, he was evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT house after he got violent with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat during a task.