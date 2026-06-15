Kumkum Bhagya actor Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar

Actor Sanchita Ugale, known for her roles in popular television shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya, allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday. Other than television, Sanchita Ugale also featured in Chhaava.

Sanchita Ugale dies at 22 She was 22. Sanchita allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her home in the Nallasopara area around 7 pm on Sunday when she was alone at her home, an official said.

"A police team inspected the scene immediately after being alerted about the incident. We did not find anything suspicious at the spot, and no suicide note was recovered," a police official told PTI.

The actor's father told the Achole police that he does not suspect any foul play or hold anyone responsible for her death, the official said.

The police have sent the body to a government hospital for a postmortem examination. They have registered a case of accidental death and launched a probe to ascertain the motive behind the extreme step, the police said.

More about Sanchita Ugale Sanchita Ugale was known for her role as Diya Tandon in the TV serial Kumkum Bhagya. She had previously spoken about how landing the role was a major turning point that brought her widespread recognition and helped shape her career.

She also acted in Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kisse and went on to play the lead role in the serial Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi.

Sanchita also featured in some films, portraying the younger version of Tara Rani in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer historical drama Chhaava and made an appearance alongside noted actor Manoj Bajpayee in the investigative thriller Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout.

Her last Instagram post was shared just a few hours before her death. In the video posted on her social media account, she appeared happy and chirpy. She was seen dancing to the Student of the Year hit track Radha. The video is now widely circulated on social media by her fans.