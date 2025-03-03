Lagaan actor Gracy Singh makes rare appearance at Ashutosh Gowarikar's son's wedding, looks graceful in floral lehenga

Actor Gracy Singh, popularly known for her role in two iconic movies, namely Lagaan and Munna Bhai MBBS, attended Ashutosh Gowarikar's son Konark Gowarikar's wedding. Konark married Niyati Kanakia, who is the daughter of businessman Rasesh Babubhai Kanakia of Kanakia Builders, in a star-studded ceremony attended by many celebrities. Also Read | Internet says 'Omg this is a work event' as Olivia Wilde attends 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in naked dress: Pics Gracy Singh attends Ashutosh Gowarikar's son's wedding (left); the actor in Lagaan (right).

Gracy Singh makes a rare appearance

Paparazzi videos show Gracy Singh posing for the media. The actor, who has been away from the limelight for some time now, also greeted the paps in the clips. For the occasion, the 44-year-old wore a blush pink floral lehenga set featuring a blouse, lehenga skirt, and a matching embroidered organza dupatta. Let's decode what she wore.

More details about Gracy's lehenga

The lehenga features a baby pink-coloured blouse with a wide U-neckline, half-length sleeves, intricate floral thread embroidery, sequin work, and a fitted silhouette. Gracy paired it with a lehenga skirt that comes in dual tones of pink. It also features floral embroidery and broad patti borders.

Lastly, she draped an organza dupatta like a saree pallu to complete the ethnic ensemble. The dupatta features floral work and patti borders adorned with colourful threadwork. For accessories, she chose a dainty bracelet and tear-drop pearl embellished earrings.

With her curly, jet-black tresses tied in a crown braid on the front and left loose at the back, Gracy decorated her hairdo with a floral hair adornment. Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, fuchsia pink lips, flushed cheeks, subtle smokey eyes, highlighter on the cheekbones, and darkened brows.

Other celebs who attended the wedding included Vidya Balan and her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aamir Khan, Pooja Hegde, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, and Shabana Azmi, among others.

Meanwhile, Gracy was also seen in movies like Gangaajal, Santosham, Muskaan, and more.