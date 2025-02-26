Prajakta Koli champions self-love for wedding in lehenga featuring hand-painted Parijaat flowers as an ode to her name

Prajakta Koli, a digital creator under the name MostlySane, and her longtime partner Vrishank Khanal tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on Tuesday. The couple got married at Oleander Farms in Karjat in a minimal yet outdoorsy ceremony attended by their close friends and family members. Prajakta Koli married Vrishank Khanal in an intimate ceremony.

Prajakta and Vrishank wore custom outfits designed by ace designer Anita Dongre for their special day. While the actor and YouTuber wore a cream-coloured lehenga set, Vrishank complemented her in an ivory sherwani set. Let's decode their wedding ensembles.

Bride picks details that are an ode to her name

According to Anita Dongre, Prajakta Koli's cream-coloured Pichhwai lehenga set featured hand-painted Parijaat flowers that are an ode to her name. Other details of the ensemble also took inspiration from nature, which was the dominant theme of the couple's wedding. Meanwhile, the bridal lehenga features a choli, a lehenga skirt, a matching dupatta, and a veil to complete her look.

More details about Prajakta's lehenga

The blouse features a round neckline, half-length sleeves, sequin and bead embellishments, floral embroidery, and a cropped midriff-baring hem length. As for the lehenga skirt, it features shimmering sequin adornments, an A-line silhouette lined with cancan, and a broad embroidered border on the hem.

Lastly, she paired the lehenga with a dupatta draped around her body like a saree pallu featuring scalloped borders, gotta patti embroidery and sequin work. She layered another matching dupatta on her head like a veil, which cascaded on the back with a long train.

With her tresses left loose in a centre parting and styled with soft waves, Prajakta chose a mang tika, a choker necklace, earrings, bangles, kadhas, and rings for accessories. The jewels are handcrafted in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, for the glam, the bride opted for a minimal look featuring brown lip shade, flushed cheeks, feathered brows, a bindi, mascara-adorned lashes, and minimal eye shadow.