Prajakta Koli proves happy brides are prettiest in 3 simple ethnic outfits for her mehendi and haldi: See all the pics

Prajakta Koli is all set to marry her longtime partner, Vrishank Khanal. The couple's wedding festivities began recently, with haldi and mehendi ceremonies. The Indian YouTuber and actor shared pictures from the functions on Instagram, and they proved that happy brides are prettiest. Pictures from Prajakta Koli's mehendi and haldi ceremonies.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif in simple silk suit, no-makeup look and a Rudraksha mala arrives back from Mahakumbh with mother-in-law

For each ceremony, Prajakta wore a simple yet elegant ethnic ensemble, championing the ‘less is more’ style aesthetic for bridal fashion – for mehendi, she wore a brocade silk kurta set and a choli-lehenga set, she wore an ivory embroidered sharara set for her Haldi. Let's decode each ensemble.

The ivory sharara set for Haldi

Prajakta posted pictures from her Haldi ceremony with a white heart emoji. The actor wore an ivory kurta and crushed sharara set with an organza dupatta. While the kurta has spaghetti straps, sequin embellishments on the hem, a fitted silhouette, and zardozi embroidery, the sharara has a crinkled silhouette and a flared hem. She completed the ensemble by draping a gota patti-embroidered dupatta.

Prajakta accessorised the ensemble with a gold choker necklace, a mang tika, earrings, choti phool, kadhas, and ivory floral kaleeras. With her hair tied in a fishtail braid, she chose kohl-lined eyes, brown lip shade, flushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, and feathered brows for glam.

The mehendi looks

For her mehendi ceremony, Prajakta chose two outfits and one of them was an Anita Dongre creation. She wore a skirt set hand-embroidered by women artisans of SEWA. The green ensemble features a sleeveless cropped choli with a V neckline and delicate floral embroidery. The bride-to-be wore the ensemble with gold Chandbalis, a choker necklace, haath phool, and embroidered juttis.

With her hair tied in a centre-parted, half-tied hairdo, Prajakta chose pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, a dainty bindi, flushed cheeks, and minimal eye makeup for the glam.

Lastly, she wore a sindoori red gold brocade embroidered kurta set. She styled the simple ensemble with gold earrings, minimal makeup, a half-tied hairdo, and glowing skin.