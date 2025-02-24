Prajakta Koli wedding EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan, Badshah to attend the big day; more details inside

YouTuber-actor Prajakta Koli is getting married to her long-time partner, lawyer Vrishank Khanal today. HT City was the first to report that the couple’s wedding festivities will take place in Karjat from February 23-25, and now we have learnt some more exciting details about the nuptials of Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal. Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal(Photo: Instagram)

A source close to the actor has revealed to us that Prajakta’s bridal outfit is done by designer Anita Dongre. “Prajakta’s bridal ensemble has been customised by Anita Dongre. The actor will also be repurposing her mum’s wedding day saree and jewellery for one of the pre-wedding functions,” the source shared, adding that a number of A-listers from Bollywood are expected to attend the big day in Karjat: “Prajakta’s JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan, along with actor Vidya Balan and rappers Badshah and Raftaar, are some of the prominent names in the starry guest list for her wedding day.”

Prajakta and Vrishank wedding festivities began on February 23 and the couple shared glimpses from their mehendi ceremony on Instagram. In the pictures, the bride and groom can be seen dancing their hearts out along with their families, while Prajakta seems to be on cloud nine getting her mehendi done.

The couple have been together for a long time and got engaged in September 2023. The actor made the big news official on Instagram then with a picture flaunting Vrishank and her engagement ring.