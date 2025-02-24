Prajakta Koli is the grooviest bride-to-be, dances her heart out with fiancé during mehendi ceremony. Watch

Actor and YouTuber Prajakta Koli is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, lawyer Vrishank Khanal, on February 25. The two are busy with their pre-wedding festivities and celebrated their mehendi ceremony on Sunday with close friends and family. An inside video from the ceremony has now emerged on social media where the actor was seen dancing her heart out with Vrishank. (Also read: Prajakta Koli gets a loving kiss from Vrishank Khanal in dreamy pics from their mehendi ceremony) Prajakta Koli, Vrishank Khanal's mehendi ceremony was a fun-filled affair.

Prajakta dances on her mehendi ceremony

In the inside video from the mehendi ceremony that was shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram, the pair was seen dancing to the peppy track Zingaat from the Marathi film Sairat. Prajakta mouthed the lyrics and matched the steps with her fiance who was right beside her. The two were surrounded by friends and family on the special occasion.

Earlier, Prajakta had shared a series of beautiful pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram account. She kept the caption simple by adding a heart and an evil-eye emojis.

About their wedding

A source close to the couple confirmed their wedding date to HT City and said, “Yes, Prajakta and Vrishank are getting married on February 25, and the two are very happy and excited about it. Their wedding festivities will include mehendi, haldi, a musical night, the big wedding, and a reception, which will start on February 23 and end on February 25. All the wedding functions will take place in Karjat.”

Prajakta and Vrishank have been dating for several years before announcing their engagement in 2023. Prajakta recently became an author with the release of her fiction title ‘Too Good To Be True.’ She was last seen in the third season of Mismatched, which is available to watch on Netflix.