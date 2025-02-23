Prajakta Koli gets a loving kiss from Vrishank Khanal in dreamy pics from their mehendi ceremony

Actor and YouTuber Prajakta Koli is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, lawyer Vrishank Khanal, on February 25. The couple surprised fans with dreamy, love-filled pictures from their mehendi ceremony, and fans can’t stop gushing over their cuteness. Prajakta Koli, Vrishank Khanal's adorable pictures from mehendi ceremony.

(Also Read: 'Dost banalo taake dahej na maang le: 'Prajakta Koli's dad talks about his relationship with her fiancé Vrishank Khanal)

Prajakta and Vrishank's mehendi pics

On Sunday, Prajakta and Vrishank took to Instagram and shared some adorable pictures from their mehendi ceremony, which was an intimate affair. In one of the pictures, the groom-to-be was seen kissing Prajakta on her cheek. In another, the two were seen smiling and adoring each other against the backdrop of what appears to be a garden. Other pictures showed Prajakta enjoying the moment while getting her mehendi done, her husband-to-be and parents dancing on the occasion, and everyone having a fun evening.

She kept the caption simple by adding a heart and an evil-eye emoji. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable pictures. One of the comments read, “I was waiting for this dump.” Another commented, “Him adoring her with the thought of adoring the floor she will walk on.” Another wrote, “Soaked and baked in love.” A fan commented, “Cutest couple. My heart is full.” Another comment read, “They look so much in love.”

Prajakta and Vrishank's wedding

A source close to the couple confirmed their wedding date and told HT City, "Yes, Prajakta and Vrishank are getting married on February 25, and the two are very happy and excited about it. Their wedding festivities will include mehendi, haldi, a musical night, the big wedding, and a reception, which will start on February 23 and end on February 25. All the wedding functions will take place in Karjat."

Prajakta and Vrishank's relationship

Prajakta and Vrishank dated for several years before announcing their engagement in 2023. Their initial conversations happened on BBM, and they eventually met in person at a friend's Ganpati Puja. The couple had been together even before Prajakta became a public figure.

Meanwhile, Prajakta was recently seen in season 3 of her web series, Mismatched, which also starred Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samat, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malvade, Taaruk Raina, and Ahsaas Channa in key roles. The series is available to watch on Netflix.