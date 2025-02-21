Exclusive: Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal's wedding festivities to take place in Karjat; more details inside

Actor Prajakta Koli has been in a relationship with her partner, lawyer Vrishank Khanal from a long time. In 2023 , the couple took the next step in their relationship as Vrishank Khanal popped the question to Prajakta Koli in September 2023. And now, they are all set to tie the knot. Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal(Photo: Instagram)

This morning, reports surfaced that Prajakta and Vrishank are all set to get married on February 25, 2025. Now, a source close to the couple has confirmed the news to us, and also shared exclusive information about their wedding festivities.

“Yes, Prajakta and Vrishank are getting married on February 25 and the two are very happy and excited about the same. Their wedding festivities will include mehendi, haldi, a musical night, the big wedding and a reception, which will start on Feburary 23 and end on February 25. All the wedding functions will take place in Karjat,” the source tells us.

Prajakta and Vrishank had been together even before she became a public figure. The to-be-groom hails from Kathmandu, Nepal and he was introduced to his bride-to-be through a mutual friend. Their initial conversations happened on BBM, until they eventually met in person at a friend's Ganpati Puja. It was there that Vrishank asked Prajakta out, and it marked the beginning of their relationship.

On the work front, Prajakta had the release of Mismatched season 3 the gone December, and she released her first book as an author last month, titled Too Good To Be True. She has a horror series Andhera in the pipeline on the acting front.