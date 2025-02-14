Valentine's Day Special | Prajakta Koli: Being patient with me is the most romantic thing my fiancé has done!

Dressed in the colours of spring, as content creator-actor Prajakta Koli steps inside Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in Delhi University, she instantly exclaims, “I have always found a lot of romance in this campus; it’s beautiful! I’ve always been very fascinated with how things are here in Delhi’s colleges. May be I’ll get to play a role someday where I play a Delhi college student.” Actor-content creator Prajakta Koli visited DU's SRCC on her recent trip to Delhi, ahead of Valentine's Day. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

This manifestation and a couple of pictures later, she settles down for a tête-à-tête, holding in one hand her recently released book, Too Good to Be True; in which she captures life, love, and relationships.

Love and luck have sure played equal parts in her life, as she credits having “lucked out” with her parents, partner, and peers. But the thought that inevitably seeps in, is the rumour of her marriage date getting fixed, with fiancé Vrishank Khanal. Ask what’s the most romantic thing he has done for her, and the actor who is much loved for her portrayal of Dimple in the web series Mismatched, replies with a straight face: “Being patient with me!”

Excerpts from a candid conversation:

Q. The most romantic thing your partner has done for you?

“Being patient with me. Trust me, it’s very tough since there’s a lot that I ask of from him that he didn’t sign up for or he didn’t quite have the time to prepare for he’s had to accept something that was thrown his way and we did struggle with it a little bit.”

Q. How do you advice young girls to balance a hectic professional life and still stay ‘mostly sane’ in personal life?

A. “Having your circle of people sorted is very very important. That’s my strength. I lucked-out with my parents, my partner, and with my closest friends... The advice I would give to other young girls is that the only way your professional life can go smoothly is if you have those pillars of strength. So make sure you are as passionate about building your personal relationships and you put as much work into building them as you do with your profession!”

Q. What has been your connect with Delhi?

Most of us would connect to the emotion that’s spending chuttiyan at Naani ka ghar. It was the same with Koli, who recalls, “My nani ka ghar is in east Delhi, and my mummy is from Delhi. So I actually spent all my vacations (while) growing up, in Delhi... I would come here all the time and would take the metro to visit Kamla Nagar market, to eat momos and chowmein, and to shop! A lot of my shoes and bags were from here.”

Cover of Prajakta Koli's debut book, which is a contemporary fiction novel that explores themes of love, self-discovery, and personal growth.

Q. Did you think you would write a book, and one that's not based on your life but is a romantic genre fictional tale? Were you always a writer, even before gaining popularity as a content creator?

A. “Not at all. It all started quite unplanned because I was working on the story as an eight part series for a web show, but I ended up writing a book… I didn't write on my life because it's everything about it is already out there. But I've always enjoyed writing; though it was always a very personal kind like more bloggish. Also, it was also a very personal form of self-care for me. But I didn’t think I had the guts to write and publish a book so early on, or ever!”

Q. As a writer do you seek validation of your audience just like you would when you were only a content creator?

"I live on validation. The audience has played a very key role in steering me in newer directions, which I wouldn’t have had the perspective to do by myself anytime. And that has been my strength in either going forward with it or taking a step back, and evaluating what I thought was the right route to take for this. I actually understand that my part of the job is just half of it, and the other half comes from when the audience [receives my work].”

