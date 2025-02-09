'Dost banalo taake dahej na maang le: 'Prajakta Koli's dad talks about his relationship with her fiancé Vrishank Khanal

Manoj talks about his first impression of Prajakta's boyfriend

Recalling the time, Manoj shared how Prajakta cried at home when Vrishank refused to be in a relationship with her. He shared that he thought she was getting distracted from her career. Manoj said, "At that time, you were hardly 17-18. You were excited and passionate about your career. I thought it was a hurdle. I thought at this age leaving your career for this could be a wrong decision. I hadn't met him (Vrishank) then. Also, you didn't tell me about it (relationship with Vrishank)...The first time I met him at our home was during Gauri pooja. He was handsome, had a good personality and was studying law to become a lawyer. I didn't think there was anything to object. However much parents want, if kids are sure (about relationship), then it's very difficult to convince them that don't do it."

Manoj shares a warm relationship with Vrishank

Manoj also talked about his present relationship with Vrishank. He shared how, during the Covid-19 lockdown, Vrishank taught him to make wine. Manoj said, "Aadmi ki acchi dosti do jagah pe hosakti hai, ek toh glass k saath ya toh vichaaro ke saath. Humari dosti dono k saath hogayi hai...Usse baat karte karte pata chala ki bohut hi gentleman aadmi hai. Knowledge usko accha hai, apne field mein kaafi maahir hai. Toh dost banao, aage chalke damaad banega yeh toh guarantee hai. Pehle dost toh banalo taake dahej mein kuch maang na lein (Men can be friends over drinks or ideas .We became friends over both…After talking to him, I came to know he is a gentleman. He has good knowledge, he is good in his field. So be friends first since later he will become son-in-law. Be friends first so that he doesn't ask anything in dowry)."

About Prajakta and Vrishank

Prajakta next said how his parents share a warm relationship with Vrishank. They go on trips without Prajakta and also invite him to their home for meals. Prajakta and Vrishank dated for several years before they announced their engagement in 2023.