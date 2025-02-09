Prajakta Koli cries recalling how her parents had to break her piggybank for money when she was 12 over financial crisis

Prajakta Koli cries recalling parents financial crisis

Prajakta said, "I remember when I was 12 years old, I came back from school or tuition. Mumma, papa made me sit with love, I remember the time because I almost felt like I was an adult, the way they spoke to me. They said, 'Aabu, we are struggling a little bit this month. So we'll have to break your piggy bank'. I was like, 'Ok'. They were like, 'It's ok, we will get you a new one'. It's very emotional for me now, but I don't remember the incident as a sad one. I actually remember it as a very regular one. Now that I'm an adult, I'm possibly at that age when you had asked me this. So I want to ask you, 'Was that tough?'"

Prajakta's father shares how he lost ₹ 11 lakh

Manoj replied, "Yes...At that time, I was working in a multi-level marketing company. There was a new trend in India at that time. At that time, 1999-2000, I put a lot of money into that company, near about ₹11 lakh, all my savings and the company went bankrupt. After that, I went blank...At that time I drove a taxi, nothing was working, I had no money for monthly expenses at home. I tried my level best to get help from relatives and friends but didn't get it. My last option was to break your piggy bank, and that amount helped us with the expenses for that month. I can say with pride that we Prajakta's support the help to manage our family, started from then."

About Prajakta's career

Prajakta started her career as an RJ in Mumbai. She then quit her career and launched her YouTube channel MostlySane. In 2020, she released a short film, Khayali Pulao. Prajakta has acted in the Netflix series Mismatched (2020). Season two of the web series aired in 2022, while season three premiered in 2024.

In 2022, she was seen in Dharma Productions' film Jugjugg Jeeyo. In 2023, she also starred in a teleplay, Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti. She was also part of Anu Menon's mystery film Neeyat.