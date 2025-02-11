Mismatched's Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, music, and more: Under 25 celebrates 50 Summits at Campus in style

Under 25 completed the 50th edition of their Summits at Campus this week in Mumbai. The initiative by Collective Artists Network has seen some of the biggest creators, performers, and actors interact with students across 50 college campuses in India over the years, including IITs, IIMs, and more. (Also read: Mismatched season 3 review: Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli's Netflix show grows old without growing up) Mismatched's Rohit Saraf, Ahsaas Channa, Taaruk Raina, and Prajakta Koli at the Under 25 Summit at Campus in Mumbai.

Under 25's 50th Summit at Campus held in Mumbai

The 50th edition of the Summits at Campus was held on February 8 at Xavier’s College in Mumbai. The edition featured some of the top entertainers in the country, including Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar and the stars of Netflix's Mismatched - Rohit Saraf, Ahsaas Channa, and Prajakta Koli.

Over the years, the Summits at Campus have reached out to 20 cities, 50 premier institutions, and over 40,000 students. The platform has been used for occasions like launching the trailer of Mismatched and brand collaborations with Zerodha. Celebs like Adarsh Gourav, Varun Sharma, and Rhea Chakraborty have also taken the stage at the events.

What's next for Under 25

Jeel Gandhi, CEO of Under 25, on the Future of Youth Engagement, said, "Under 25 is the largest youth network in India, building the most engaged student communities both online and offline. 50 summits in, the insight is clear: young India doesn't want to be spoken to; they want to be spoken with. The brands that understand this those that create experiences, listen to students, and build for them, are the ones that will win. Whether inside a college campus or through a digital mission on the Under 25 app, we are building the future of youth engagement in India."

The team behind the summits says that they are only starting now. With 25 more lined up till March, the movement is only getting stronger, they inform.