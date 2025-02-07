Prajakta Koli’s Lucknow visit as an author gets book lovers excited, calls the city “gracious and generous”

Actor-author Prajakta Koli was greeted in the state capital by a long queue of fans waiting for hours to get a glimpse of her. She reciprocated with the same warmth, signing every book, meeting them, getting pictures clicked and even interacting with them. Pratakta Koli with her fans during a meet and greet session in Lucknow

“It’s always reassuring for me because this is my first book tour. I never know what to expect. Lucknow has always been very gracious and generous when it comes to their reception whenever I am here. I have been to the city before, but this is my first time as an author,” says Prajakta.

Prajakta Koli's fan waiting for their turn to get the books autographed

Lucknowite Swarnim Rawat, a medical aspirant, says, “I was waiting for her for two hours and now after getting a hug from her, I am still trembling. I have been following her for years now and she has made a huge impact on my thinking.”

Lucknowite Swarnim Rawat after meeting Pratakta Koli(Deep Saxena/HT)

Earlier, during an interaction with moderator Nidhi Prakash, Prajakta’s fans shared how her YouTube videos, podcasts, and motivational talks have impacted them. Himadri, a BCom student in Lucknow, says, “I have been following her YouTube channel for a long time and love her Sawal Saturday and Tuesday videos. I watched her OTT series Mismatched and the film Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022) so it was very overwhelming to meet and hug her.”

“It was overwhelming to see that she signed every book, met us and hugged me when I got emotional. I love her,” says Manasvi Pal, a Lucknow student.

Radhav, Nidhi Prakash, Prajakta Koli, Gaurav and Manav Prakash

Prajakta launched her book at the 80-year-old Universal Booksellers in the presence of Gaurav Prakash and Manav Prakash, who hosted the event. They say: “Probably after the Harry Potter book launch, this is the strongest fan following we have witnessed and most of them are teens or in their 20s. Watching them sing, cry and get emotional for was very overwhelming.”