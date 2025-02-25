Prajakta Koli sits on fiance Vrishank Khanal's lap, caresses him during their white-themed haldi ceremony. See pics

Actor-YouTuber Prajakta Koli and her longtime boyfriend-lawyer Vrishank Khanal will soon tie the knot. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple have started. They have been sharing pictures from their events regularly on Instagram. Now, the couple has shared adorable photos from their intimate haldi ceremony. (Alos Read | Prajakta Koli is the grooviest bride-to-be, dances her heart out with fiancé during mehendi ceremony. Watch) Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal will tie the knot in February.

Inside Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal's haldi

The photos, posted on Instagram, show Prajakta and Vrishank sharing some sweet moments. In a photo, Prajakta was seen sitting on Vrishank's lap as she danced. Both of them twined in matching outfits. She wore an off-shoulder pastel suit and traditional jewellery. Vrishank wore a printed kurta and pyjama.

In another photo, Prajakta caressed Vrishank's chin as both of them smiled. The duo had their back as they walked together in another picture. Vrishank smiled as someone applied haldi on his face.

More pics from Prajakta's pre-wedding festivities

Prajakta laughed in a candid photo as the haldi paste was seen smeared on her face. The post was shared with a white heart emoji. They geo-tagged the location as Oleander Farms, which is in Karjat, Maharashtra.

Recently, they shared posts from their mehendi ceremony. Prajakta wore a red suit, while Vrishank opted for a white kurta pyjama for the ceremony. Prajakta added a heart and an evil-eye emoji as the caption. The couple's mehendi ceremony was an intimate affair, with close family and friends in attendance.

Details about Prajakta and Vrishank's wedding

As per an HT source, Prajakta will repurpose her mother's wedding day saree and jewellery for one of the pre-wedding functions. Several celebrities are expected to attend the big day in Karjat. “Prajakta’s JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan, along with actor Vidya Balan and rappers Badshah and Raftaar, are some of the prominent names in the starry guest list for her wedding day,” shared the source.

About Prajakta

Prajakta and Vrishank have been dating for several years and announced their engagement in 2023. The couple has been together since before Prajakta's rise to fame. Prajakta was recently seen in season three of her web series, Mismatched, co-starring Rohit Saraf. The series is available to stream on Netflix.