Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza and more attend Ashutosh Gowarikar's son's wedding reception

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar's son Konark Gowarikar got married to Niyati Kanakia on March 2 in Mumbai. The wedding reception was a star-studded affair with several celebrities who have worded with Ashutosh in the past, coming down to attend the ceremony and bless the newly wed couple. (Also read: It is my dream to make ‘Mahabharat’, want to make more children-related content: Aamir Khan) Aamir Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza and Vidya Balan attend the wedding reception.

Stars attend Ashutosh Gowarikar's son's wedding reception

Aamir Khan, who worked with Ashutosh in Lagaan (2001), attended the wedding reception with ex-wife Kiran Rao. Aamir looked dapper in a dark grey suit, and smiled for the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, Kiran was seen arriving at the reception with Ira Khan’s husband, Nupur Shikhare. For the occasion, she paired a white shirt with a printed skirt.

Actor Gayatri Oberoi, who is known for her role in Ashutosh Gowarikar's Swades, also made a rare appearance at the wedding reception. The actor arrived at the event with her husband, Vikas Oberoi.

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh arrive together

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh were all smiles as they made their way to the reception. The couple posed for the paparazzi together. Genelia stunned in an embroidered sari, while Riteish rocked a black suit.

Vidya Balan arrived at the reception with husband Sidharth Roy Kapur. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor stunned in a black sari, and smiled for the paparazzi at the entrance. The actor had recently taken to Instagram to share a post alerting her fans and followers about a fake video featuring her. She has issued a clarification, categorically stating that she has no involvement in the creation or dissemination of the manipulated video.

Some of the other stars who attended the reception where Sonali Bendre, Pooja Hegde, and Chunky Pandey.

Ashutosh is one of the most noted filmmakers in Bollywood, having delivered award-winning films like Swades, Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar. Ashutosh Gowariker's most recent film was 2019's Panipat, which starred Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.