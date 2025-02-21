PM Narendra Modi praises Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava: 'In dino Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai'

PM Modi praises Chhaava

PM Modi praised the historic film when he was delivering an address at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi.

Talking about the role of Speaking on the role of Maharashtra and Mumbai in shaping Indian cinema, PM Modi said, “Ye Maharashtra aur Mumbai hi hai jisne Marathi filmo ke saath saath, Hindi cinema ko ye unchai di hai. Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai. (It is Maharashtra and Mumbai that have elevated Hindi cinema along with Marathi films. And these days, Chhaava is making waves)”.

Acknowledging the historical significance of the film, PM Modi added, “Sambhaji Maharaj ke shaurya se, iss roop mein parichay, Shivaji Sawant ke Marathi upanyas ne hi karaya hai (It is through Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel that we have been introduced to the valour of Sambhaji Maharaj in this form)”.

Producers react

The producers of Chhaava were overjoyed and felt deeply honoured after receiving praise from PM Modi.

Sharing a clip of PM Modi praising the film, the official handle of production banner Maddock Films wrote, “A historic honour!”.

“It is a great moment of pride as Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji applauds Chhaava and honours Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s sacrifice and legacy. This moment fills us with immense gratitude. @maddockfilms, #DineshVijan, @laxman.utekar, @vickykaushal09, and the entire team of the film are humbled by this special mention,” the post added.

About the film

The historical biopic drama, which was released in theatres on February 14, has crossed above ₹200 crore in India. The film sees Vicky in the role of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. An adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, Vineet Kumar Singh as Kavi Kalash, and Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite.

On Friday, the makers of Chhaava announced that the film has now entered the ₹300 crore club worldwide. It is the first Hindi film of 2025 to do so. Chhaava has already been declared tax-free in Goa and Madhya Pradesh.