Swara Bhasker clarifies 'brain-dead society' tweet on Chhaava: ‘Don’t misuse glory of past to hide mistakes of present’

Actor Swara Bhasker has clarified her tweet in which she lashed out at "brain and soul-dead society" for being more enraged by a fictional torture scene of Hindus over the deaths in two recent stampedes. She referenced Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava and the stampede at the Maha Kumbh and the New Delhi Railway station but did not make any specific mentions. (Also Read | Swara Bhasker says people are more upset by ‘filmy torture’ in Chhaava than by Mahakumbh stampede) Swara Bhasker spoke about Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Swara Bhasker clarifies her tweet over Chhaava

Now, taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Swara asked people not to misuse the "glory of the past to hide the mistakes & failure of present times". Swara shared that she respects the "brave legacy and contribution" of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

She tweeted, "My tweet has generated much debate & avoidable misunderstanding. Without any doubt I respect the brave legacy and contribution of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.. especially his ideas of social justice & respect for women."

Swara talks about past, present

“My limited point is that glorifying our history is great but please don’t misuse the glory of the past to hide the mistakes & failure of present times. Historical understanding should always be used to unite people & not to divide and divert attention from current issues,” she added.

"If my earlier tweet has hurt any sentiments, that is regretted.. Like any other proud Indian, I am also proud of our history. Our history should unite us and give us strength to fight for a better and more inclusive future (sparkles emoji)," Swara concluded.

What Swara said earlier

Earlier, on Wednesday, Swara had said, "A society that is more enraged at the heavily embellished partly fictionalised filmy torture of Hindus from 500 years ago than they are at the horrendous death by stampede & mismanagement + then alleged JCB bulldozer handling of corpses - is a brain & soul-dead society. #IYKYK."

At least 30 people died, and 60 were injured in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on January 29. Another 18 people lost their lives in a stampede at an overcrowded New Delhi Railway station on February 15.

About Chhaava

Chhaava is directed by Laxmikant Utekar. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The film has emerged as a hit by crossing ₹200 crore at the domestic box office. Chhaava stars Vicky in the role of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who was the son of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.