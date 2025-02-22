Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan attend Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's wedding, Rekha blows kisses to paparazzi. Watch

Many celebrities, including Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Rekha and Neetu Kapoor, attended Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding in Mumbai on Friday evening. Several pictures and videos from the event emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are married! Bride sparkles in traditional red lehenga; groom channels desi prince) Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan and Rekha attended Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding.

Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan attend Aadar Jain's wedding

Suhana arrived at the event wearing a white and golden lehenga. She also carried a potli bag. The actor smiled and posed for the paparazzi. Gauri Khan was seen at the event with her mother Savita Chhibber. She wore a white and beige outfit for the wedding.

Rekha, Neetu Kapoor arrive in style

Rekha arrived at the event dressed in a red and black saree and red blouse. She also opted for heavy traditional jewellery. Neetu Kapoor wore a mustard outfit as she posed with her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and granddaughter, Samara Sahni.

Who all attended Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, among other celebrities, also attended the wedding. Kareena looked stunning in an orange saree paired with a sleeveless blouse. She completed her look with statement jewellery and carried a matching potli bag. Saif looked classy as he complemented her in a black sherwani with gold buttons and a white pocket square.

About Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani

Earlier in January, Aadar and Alekha exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony in Goa, surrounded by close friends and family. The couple's roka ceremony took place in November last year. It was attended by Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia, and Neetu.

Aadar had announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September last year with an adorable proposal by the sea. Their relationship became public in November 2023 when he shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the "light of my life." Aadar, the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, previously dated actor Tara Sutaria.