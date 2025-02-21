Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are married! Bride sparkles in traditional red lehenga; groom channels desi prince

Actor Aadar Jain has finally married his girlfriend Alekha Advani. The couple tied the knot in Mumbai on Friday evening in the presence of their friends and family. Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani posing with his parents after their wedding. Pic: Ashutosh Rai

After the wedding, the couple stepped outside the venue to pose for the paparazzi. They posed with just each other and then with their families too. A cute moment showed the bride pausing the photo-op to sneeze.

Aadar wore a pristine white sherwani with emerald necklace. Alekha was a traditional bride in a red lehenga with golden embroidery all over it.

Attending the wedding were Aadar’s cousins Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor. Also there were Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, who are also part of the family. Akash and Shloka Ambani, Suhana Khan were also there.

Aadar is the grandson of late actor Raj Kapoor, son of Raj’s youngest child, Rima Jain.