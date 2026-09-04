Srikkanth's scathing attack on Washington Sundar’s selection for AFG T20Is: 'Can't just play with doctor's certificate'
Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has questioned Washington Sundar’s selection for the Afghanistan T20Is.
The Indian team’s recent fitness concerns have come under the scanner, with Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, and fast bowlers Harshit Rana and Jasprit Bumrah included in the squad for the Afghanistan T20Is, subject to fitness. The string of injuries in recent times has also raised questions about the Centre of Excellence (COE), with several key players missing matches due to fitness issues. The growing injury list has become a concern for the Indian team, particularly with a packed international schedule ahead.
Meanwhile, former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has questioned Washington Sundar’s selection for the Afghanistan T20Is. Sundar suffered a hamstring injury during the third ODI against England and has since been at the Centre of Excellence (COE) for his recovery. Srikkanth feels the all-rounder has not done enough to prove his match fitness before being picked for the series, raising concerns over the selection process.
"He is good in Tests but didn't play in Sri Lanka. How is he fit now in two weeks? He has not proved his match-fitness so what is the use? You must play some matches at some level to show your fitness before being picked for India. You can't just play with a doctor's certificate. Washington Sundar seems to be injured after every two or three series," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.
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While acknowledging the all-rounder’s impressive transition to Test cricket, the former India captain feels Sundar has lost his rhythm in the shorter format after a difficult run against Ireland and England.
"He was smashed in Ireland and England. He started his cricket from the T20 format. He moved brilliantly to Test cricket, but he has lost his rhythm in white-ball cricket," he added.
“Will go with Reddy over Dube, but…”
Srikkanth also weighed in on Nitish Kumar Reddy’s fitness situation, saying he would prefer the all-rounder over Shivam Dube if he can prove his match fitness. However, with little time left before the Afghanistan series, Nitish may not get an opportunity to do so .
"If Nitish Kumar Reddy proves his match-fitness, I'll go with him over Dube. But now there is no time for him to prove his match-fitness. What match can he play now before the Afghanistan series? It's always better to prove your fitness by playing a match over doctor's certificate. Anyone can get a doctor's certificate like we used to for leaves in school," said Srikkanth.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More