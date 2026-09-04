England continue to punish Brydon Carse: He is nowhere to be seen in white-ball squads for Sri Lanka either
It appears the England and Wales Cricket Board wants the fast bowler to learn his lessons properly after his nightclub incident.
England have announced their white-ball squads for the upcoming three T20Is and three ODIs against the visiting Sri Lankan team. Brydon Carse continues to be out of favour after he was involved in a nightclub incident last month. Carse was part of the first two Tests against Pakistan, but since he was not going to play in the first game at Headingley, he was asked to represent his county side Durham against Derbyshire. They won the game, and later Carse was pictured and videoed handcuffed by the police at a popular joint in Derby with Durham teammates Ben Stokes and Matthew Potts in the vicinity. Apparently, they were out there to celebrate the Durham win. As a result, he lost his place in the English team for the second Test and later for the third Test, scheduled to be played on September 9 at Edgbaston.
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Now there is no Carse in the white-ball squads against Sri Lanka either. “Whilst Brydon was available for selection, he has not been picked for the Sri Lanka series squad," an ECB spokesperson told Cricinfo. "Given recent events, we feel it is important for him to work through the issues that led to the Derby incident and take time for a proper reset. This decision does not prejudge the outcome of any investigation,” he added.
Two uncapped names!
Meanwhile, England have picked two uncapped names for the Sri Lanka series: batsman Aneurin Donald for T20Is and pacer Henry Crocombe for ODIs. England selector Marcus North said: “Two promising players who have earned their places on the back of impressive performances in domestic cricket".
He added: "Aneurin has had an exceptional season for Derbyshire in the Vitality Blast and also with Trent Rockets in The Hundred, while Henry is a player we have had an eye on all summer."
The three-T20I series kicks off on September 15. The three-ODI rubber will kick off on September 22.
T20I squad: Harry Brook (capt), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.
ODI squad: Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Sonny Baker, Jos Buttler, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More