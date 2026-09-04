Deepti Sharma sends clear message to Pakistan before Asia Cup showdown: ‘India always one step ahead’

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma made it clear that her team holds the upper hand over Pakistan in women’s cricket. India have dominated the T20I rivalry, leading the head-to-head record 14-3. The arch-rivals will face each other on Saturday in the Women’s Asia Cup, with India entering the contest as clear favourites. India have already secured their place in the semifinals with a game to spare and will look to maintain their unbeaten run in their final league match. Pakistan, meanwhile, are second in the points table after winning their opening game and will face India in their second match of the tournament, knowing a victory could strengthen their semifinal chances. Deepti Sharma makes a strong statement ahead of India vs Pakistan. (AFP)

Deepti acknowledged India’s strong record against Pakistan but played down any advantage heading into Saturday’s Asia Cup clash. The all-rounder instead highlighted the team’s balanced performances with both bat and ball, stressing the importance of players stepping up when the opportunity comes.

"Look, there is no advantage as such. The only thing is that whatever we have won against them (Pakistan), whether it is the Asia Cup or any other matches, we are always one step ahead of them. And that's it," Deepti said at the pre-match press conference.

"The whole team is performing well. If you look at the bowling unit or the batting unit, I think both things are balanced. The one who has a good day, she tries to do better and take the game further. And those around her, they try to stay positive things so that they step in more in their game," she said.

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“We want to play a good brand of cricket” Deepti also insisted that India are more focused on their own strengths than worrying about Pakistan’s bowling attack. The all-rounder said India's priority is to maintain the same balance and intensity with both bat and ball that has helped them win their opening two matches.

"Look, our team is also good and their bowlers are also good. We know that. But we focus more on the strengths we have. And as I said, we want to play a good brand of cricket. That's what we are focusing on. We just want to play good cricket. As a bowling unit, as a batting unit, the team should be as compact as we are playing in two games. That's the mindset," said Deepti who has taken six wickets from the two matches so far.