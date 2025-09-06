What did Angel Reese say about her teammates? Chicago Sky punish her for 'detrimental' comments

The Chicago Sky have suspended forward Angel Reese for the first half of Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces, citing comments she made that were deemed “detrimental to the team.” Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky collects herself after being fouled during the first half against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena on September 3, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Getty Images via AFP)

In a statement issued Friday, the team said, "The Chicago Sky values the safety, respect, and well-being of every player. We are committed to accountability so our players can stay focused on playing basketball. Because of statements detrimental to the team made by Angel Reese during league-mandated media, she will not play in the first half of the game on September 7 against the Las Vegas Aces. This matter has been handled and resolved internally, and we are moving forward as a team."

What did Angel Reese say?

In an interview with the Chicago Tribune, Reese expressed frustration with the team’s current roster following a disappointing season. She called for significant upgrades heading into the offseason.

"I'm not settling for the same shit we did this year," Reese told the Chicago Tribune. "We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That's a non-negotiable for me.

"I'm willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that's what I'm going to do this offseason. So it's going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can't settle for what we have this year."

Reese also questioned whether veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot, currently recovering from an ACL injury, could return to form at her age.

"We can't rely on Courtney to come back at the age that she's at," Reese said. "I know she'll be a great asset for us, but we can't rely on that. We need someone probably a little younger with some experience, somebody who's been playing the game and is willing to compete for a championship and has done it before."

Reese also expressed doubts about teammates Rachel Banham and Hailey Van Lith, saying she didn’t believe they could lead the team to a playoff run.